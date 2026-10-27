Kuno cheetah cub likely shot, pellets found in first such cheetah killing in India

The 19-month-old offspring of Nirva was found injured in a poaching-sensitive forest area; investigators are examining the use of a locally made firearm and human involvement

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 05:28 PM IST
Born to Namibian mother in February, cheetah cub found dead at Kuno National ParkAasha, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia to India under the country’s cheetah reintroduction programme, had five cubs earlier this year. (File photo)
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A 19-month-old male cheetah cub born to Nirva at Kuno National Park died from pellet injuries a day after it was found injured in the forests of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, making this the first such incident in the country since the reintroduction project.

Chief Wildlife Warden of MP, Samita Rajora, confirmed to The Indian Express, “The cub is not alive anymore”. Rakora has not commented on the nature of the injuries yet.

Dr Shobha Jawre from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Jabalpur, confirmed that the cheetah cub died due to pellet injuries. “We have submitted our report to the wildlife officials. The pellets were removed from the Cheetah cub’s body during an operation.”

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The cub was found injured by a monitoring team on Sunday evening in the Pahargarh range of the Morena Territorial Forest Division. The cub was subsequently shifted to Jabalpur for advanced veterinary care, where doctors repeatedly found evidence of a gunshot injury and removed pellets during surgery.

The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), a specialised wildlife crime investigation unit, has been deployed to the area and is identifying those responsible. The unit is now focused on looking at a suspected poaching angle along with human-animal conflict.

The investigation has acquired particular significance because the cub was found in a forest landscape that has recently been the focus of a major investigation into leopard poaching. An alleged interstate network was uncovered earlier this year after investigators linked the killing of at least 10 leopards to forest divisions in the wider Kuno, Morena and Sheopur landscape. More than 10 people were arrested in connection with the alleged racket, according to previous reports.

The possibility of human involvement had been among the explanations examined when the cub was first found. Other possibilities, including an encounter with another wild animal, were also considered before medical findings pointed to a gunshot injury.

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The biggest challenge for wildlife officials is protecting cheetahs as they venture beyond the national park into surrounding territorial forests, where responsibility for their safety is shared across multiple forest divisions.

The cub was radio-collared and was being monitored by a dedicated team. The Kuno authorities took responsibility for its rescue and treatment, while territorial forest officials became central to the investigation because the incident occurred within their jurisdiction.

Morena’s rugged ravines and the reported availability of locally made firearms add to the challenges faced by forest personnel. The first action plan for Project Cheetah had flagged the presence of country-made firearms and other hunting implements in the wider landscape as potential threats to wildlife.

Wildlife officials had specifically identified shooting, snaring, trapping, poisoning and electrocution as threats requiring urgent protection measures around Kuno and the wider landscape.

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It called for additional patrols on foot and in vehicles, led by senior forest officers and supported by armed forest staff and police personnel. The plan also proposed using the M-STrIPES patrol-monitoring system to record and strengthen protection efforts.

Officials had also stressed on the need for intelligence gathering at bus stands, roadside eateries, liquor shops, hotels and railway stations through local contacts, as well as CCTV checkpoints on the Pohari-Gwalior, Pohari-Shivpuri and Pohari-Sheopur highways to monitor vehicle movements. Proposals were also made for recruiting local residents, including members of the Mogiya and Sahariya communities, as paid informants in villages around Kuno.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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