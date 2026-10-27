Kuno cheetah cub likely shot, pellets found in first such cheetah killing in India

A 19-month-old male cheetah cub born to Nirva at Kuno National Park died from pellet injuries a day after it was found injured in the forests of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, making this the first such incident in the country since the reintroduction project.

Chief Wildlife Warden of MP, Samita Rajora, confirmed to The Indian Express, “The cub is not alive anymore”. Rakora has not commented on the nature of the injuries yet.

Dr Shobha Jawre from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Jabalpur, confirmed that the cheetah cub died due to pellet injuries. “We have submitted our report to the wildlife officials. The pellets were removed from the Cheetah cub’s body during an operation.”