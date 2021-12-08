How much does RT-PCR cost at international airports in India?

With international airports across the country adhering to the Centre’s revised Covid guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant, passengers from countries considered “at-risk” are required to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival, including those fully vaccinated.

Amid these rules, the rates of the RT-PCR test, long queues, crowding and potential delays have been major concerns for international travellers, with some airports charging over Rs 3,000 for a rapid test.

Here are the rates of RT-PCR tests across airports in India:

Mumbai

The Mumbai International Airport Limited run by Adani Airports had reduced the rate of a rapid PCR test to Rs 3,900 per test from the earlier rate of Rs 4,500.

A normal RT-PCR test costs Rs 600, a statement by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra Health Department Dr Pradeep Vyas on Tuesday wrote to the Union Ministry of Health stating that the rates of Rapid RT-PCR tests at the Mumbai airport are too high.

Delhi

According to airport officials, there are two testing options at the Indira Gandhi International Airport: The first is to pay Rs 500 for the test. The test results takes around six to eight hours.

The second is to pay Rs 3,900 for a rapid PCR test and get the report in approximately 60 to 90 minutes.

Chennai

The Chennai International Airport on Tuesday reduced its RT-PCR rates. It is now charging Rs 2,900 for a Rapid PCR test, down from the earlier Rs 3, 400. The rate of a normal RT-PCR has also been reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 600.

Kolkata

The Kolkata International Airport charges Rs 700 for a normal RT-PCR test and Rs 3,600 for a rapid PCR test. The time for results for both the tests is six hours and one hour, respectively.

Bengaluru

The Bangalore International Airport allows passengers to pre-book RT-PCR tests on its website. A rapid PCR test, which takes an hour to produce results, costs Rs 3,000 and the normal RT-PCR test, which takes six hours, costs Rs 500.

Ahmedabad

According to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport’s website, a rapid PCR test will cost a passenger Rs 2,700.

Kozhikode

The Calicut International Airport on Tuesday announced that it has slashed the rates of a rapid PCR test to Rs 1,580.

Hyderabad

An RT-PCR test at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport costs Rs 750 and a rapid PCR test costs Rs 3,900. The airport has a designated lab, Mapmygenome to book and conduct the tests.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has written to all regional heads that the revenue share percentage for RT-PCR and Rapid RT-PCR tests at airports should be withdrawn.

Under the present arrangement, a percentage of the fee charged by laboratories that undertake tests at airports is shared with the agency that runs the airport. The letter said that the benefit is to be passed on to passengers by reducing the cost of the tests.