How to check your name on voter list ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, West Bengal Phase 1 polls

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As polling day approaches, ensuring your name is on the electoral roll is a critical step before heading to the booth. Election Commission of India has enabled online tools to help voters verify their registration and download voter slips ahead of the Assembly Elections 2026.
Notably, Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across all 234 constituencies, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. On the same day and in the same time frame, West Bengal will also enter Phase 1 of its Assembly elections, covering 152 constituencies, with the second phase scheduled for April 29.
With turnout often impacted by last-minute confusion over voter registration, authorities have urged citizens to verify their details in advance using official platforms.
Voters can access the electoral roll through the official portal of the Election Commission.
First, visit the official voter services portal managed by the Election Commission (https://voters.eci.gov.in/). Once on the homepage, click on the ‘Search Your Name in Voter List’ option.
A new tab will open where voters have three options to choose from. The names can be searched through the EPIC numbers or by mobile numbers or by details such as name, relative’s name, date of birth, age, gender, district and Assembly constituency.
Whichever method you choose, fill up all the requires slots with relevant details and enter the captcha in the relevant area and press search. If searching with mobile number, click the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the One Time Password received in your registered mobile number and then click on search.
Once you click on search, the website will display your voter information if your name is successfully registered. In cases where booths have pending verification or legal cases, the names may not appear immediately.
Election officials have repeatedly emphasised that carrying a voter ID alone does not guarantee eligibility to vote. Your name must be present in the official electoral roll on polling day.
With both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal heading into crucial electoral battles, verifying your registration in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience at polling stations.
The Election Commission also allows voters to download their digital voter ID, known as the E-EPIC.
To access this, enter the official voter services portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in/) and click the ‘E-EPIC Download’ option. A pop-up will appear on the screen prompting you to enter your mobile number or the EPIC number followed by a captcha. Once you have filled all details, click on ‘Request OTP’ and enter then OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number.
Once verified, your voter details will be displayed on the screen. You can then download and save the E-EPIC. This slip contains key details such as your polling booth, serial number and constituency.
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