How to check your name on voter list ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, West Bengal Phase 1 polls

Election officials collect EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

As polling day approaches, ensuring your name is on the electoral roll is a critical step before heading to the booth. Election Commission of India has enabled online tools to help voters verify their registration and download voter slips ahead of the Assembly Elections 2026.

Notably, Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across all 234 constituencies, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. On the same day and in the same time frame, West Bengal will also enter Phase 1 of its Assembly elections, covering 152 constituencies, with the second phase scheduled for April 29.

With turnout often impacted by last-minute confusion over voter registration, authorities have urged citizens to verify their details in advance using official platforms.