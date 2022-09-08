scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Check diversion of agri grade urea for industrial use: Fertilizer Secy to states

“The government is subsidizing the farmer, not somebody else,” Arti Ahuja said. “That money should reach farmers only.”

Union Fertilizer Secretary Arti Ahuja said that allowing diversion is “actually a crime we all commit collectively”. (File Representational Photo)

URGING STATES to take measures to check diversion of agriculture grade urea for industrial use, Union Fertilizer Secretary Arti Ahuja on Wednesday said that allowing diversion is “actually a crime we all commit collectively”.

Addressing the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign-2022, Ahuja said that checking diversion of urea is a “collective responsibility”.

“Can you guess the fertilizers subsidy we gave last year? Rs 2.5 lakh crore,” she told the audience that included officials from states and Central ministries.

“The system is such that something which actually costs Rs 3,000 is being sold at Rs 300 and the same thing is also used for industrial purposes,” she said.

“Therefore, allowing diversion is actually a crime we all commit collectively. We should reduce this subsidy burden. So that the government’s limited kitty can be spent on some other things like building schools and hospitals… Why should it get diverted and go into somebody else’s pocket,” Ahuja said.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:57:00 am
