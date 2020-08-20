Cheating complaint unearths online gambling scam worth crores

Investigations have unearthed at least 15 such bank accounts, from which another Rs 20 crore was recovered as of August 19. Officials are currently verifying the volume of transactions. (File)

It seemed like a regular case of cheating when two persons earlier this month approached the cyber crime wing of the Hyderabad police, complaining of losing Rs 97,000 and Rs 1.64 lakh respectively to a website dealing with online gaming — which is banned in Telangana.

However, the investigation into the complaints unearthed a much larger conspiracy, involving several different websites dealing with gambling, hundreds of crores of rupees and at least one Chinese national.

On August 14, Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar announced at a press conference that the total value of the inward transaction on two HSBC bank accounts connected to the online gambling was nearly Rs 1,100 crore, with most of the deposits taking place in 2020. The two accounts were frozen, and police have recovered Rs 30 crore.

Investigations have unearthed at least 15 such bank accounts, from which another Rs 20 crore was recovered as of August 19. Officials are currently verifying the volume of transactions.

According to Kumar, people were lured on to gaming websites via the Telegram app, and new people could sign up only through references. Referring a certain number of players into the group also earned people commission. The case in question required players to place their bets on colours and their combinations in a game called Colour Prediction Game, police said.

Investigators initially found a handful of websites, with domain names registered in China, used for this purpose. An official told The Indian Express that they have stumbled upon over 500 such websites as of August 17.

“These websites masquerade as e-commerce websites selling shoes, clothes, etc. All of them have a similar interface and are operated out of China, Taiwan, etc. These websites will have a link in one corner which takes one to the actual betting site. While betting continues to remain banned, these sites were not banned,” the official said.

Police have found that the bank accounts and payment gateways were linked to several other firms, all registered with the Registrar of Companies since 2019. They claim to be dealing with computer technology and services. Police suspect that those involved in the online gambling racket had registered a pool of dummy companies, and move operations from one to another company, to evade the attention of law enforcement agencies.

Kumar said the domain name servers (DNS) of the gaming websites are based out of China and the data hosting services are cloud-based in the US and operated from China. “The payments were being routed through India-based payment service providers/gateways. In this case, it was PayTM and Cash Free. It is understood from the investigation so far that the companies are controlled through a firm called Beijing T Power Company.”

Four people have been arrested in the case. Yah Hao, a Chinese national, was apprehended from IGI Airport in Delhi when he was scheduled to board a plane to Europe. Three others — Dheeraj Sarkar of Gurugram, and Ankit Kapoor and Neeraj Tuli of Delhi — have also been arrested.

From Yah, police learned that Beijing T Power has operations in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, among other countries. “He had been trying to leave the country but could not because of the suspension of international travel owing to Covid-19 lockdown…,” a senior official said.

Police said that another three-four Chinese nationals were to travel to India, but could not because of the lockdown.

A hunt is on for the others involved in the case. Following leads to the directors of the companies connected with the betting racket, one turned out to be a grocery store owner. “He claims no knowledge of the company he is linked to as director or the gambling racket. He says he just signed documents which his neighbour asked him to,” an official said.

The grocer’s statement has also opened possibilities of illegal use of people’s identities for registering companies. The police have also filed for the custody of all accused persons for further questioning. Police have also not ruled out the possibility that Yah could be a Chinese spy.

