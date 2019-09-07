Cheating case: Plea against bail of SC ex-staffer junked

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the Delhi Police’s application to cancel the bail of a former woman employee of the Supreme Court who has been accused cheating and criminal intimidation on the pretext of getting the complainant a job at the apex court.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Manish Khurana dismissed the police’s application after the complainant, Naveen Kumar, 31, failed to appear in court for the third time. The court observed that “no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping the application pending”. The accused is the same woman who had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

In May, an in-house inquiry committee of the top court had concluded that it “found no substance” in the woman’s allegations of sexual harassment and given CJI Gogoi a clean chit.

In a sworn affidavit, the woman had called the cheating case filed by Kumar against her “false and frivolous”, and alleged that she was being made a victim for her complaint against the CJI.

On Friday, CMM Khurana waited for over an hour for investigating officer Mukesh Antil to arrive in court with Kumar. When the final call for Delhi Police was made, CMM Khurana observed, “In these circumstances, no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping the application pending. The application is thus dismissed and disposed of.”