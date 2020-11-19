Cheap politics, says Vijayvargiya as court dismisses rape case against 4 BJP, RSS men

Kailash Vijayvargiya (File)

Days after a court in Kolkata dropped a rape case filed in 2018 against three leaders of the BJP and a senior leader of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the court’s decision proved that the complaint was part of a “cheap political case”.

“Nowhere else in the country do we see this kind of cheap politics. It’s a state where political rivals are being charged with nasty and cheap allegations and conspiracies to arrest political leaders in false cases,” he said.

In an order dated November 12, the court of Alipore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) said, “The complainant had failed to bring out the satisfactory reasons of the inordinate delay of about two years in filing the petition of complaint, and has thus failed to pass the test of veracity.”

