Chautala seeks financial aid for rain-hit farmers

Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo) Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo)

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala Friday, demanded compensation for farmers who have faced major losses to their crops following recent rains.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chautala said at least Rs 25,000 per acre should be given to the affected farmers. “To mitigate the misery of the farmers, the least the government can also do is to waive off the interest on their loans for this year,” said Chautala.

The INLD leader lamented the “inadequate and unjust nature” of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna while accusing the government of making the farmers run from pillar to post for claims of the insurance and even then getting inadequate compensation.

“The scheme has only benefited the insurance companies,” he alleged. “If the government can find out stubble burning spots through the satellite images, why can’t it see damage to the crops with the same technique?” he questioned.

Hooda seeks special package for farmers

After visiting areas of Hisar and Fatehabad district, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the rain-hit farmers should be compensated at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre. Unhappy with the functioning of insurance companies under Pradhan Manti Fasal Bima Yojna, he said, “Farmers told me they were asked to submit claims within 48 hours. It’s a cruel joke. Do they have time to stand in long queues for submission of forms for compensation now?”

