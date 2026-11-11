India witnessed the second train derailment in a single day on Wednesday as four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express came off tracks shortly after the train departed from Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. No passengers were injured or killed in the incident, according to the North Central Railway.

Earlier in the day, six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express had derailed near Digaru station in Assam. No casualty had been reported in that incident too.

On Wednesday evening, train number 15003 arrived at platform 7 of Kanpur Central on November 11 and departed at 5.03 pm. Around 5.05 pm, while moving out of the station, four coaches — B4, B5, B6 and B7 — derailed, with one trolley of each coach coming off the tracks.