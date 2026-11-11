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India witnessed the second train derailment in a single day on Wednesday as four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express came off tracks shortly after the train departed from Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. No passengers were injured or killed in the incident, according to the North Central Railway.
Earlier in the day, six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express had derailed near Digaru station in Assam. No casualty had been reported in that incident too.
On Wednesday evening, train number 15003 arrived at platform 7 of Kanpur Central on November 11 and departed at 5.03 pm. Around 5.05 pm, while moving out of the station, four coaches — B4, B5, B6 and B7 — derailed, with one trolley of each coach coming off the tracks.
Railway officials said relief and rescue operations were underway at the site, along with necessary safety measures. Senior officials from Prayagraj were dispatched to the spot, while relief operations were being coordinated under the leadership of the Deputy Chief Traffic Manager, Kanpur.
The Railways said a special train would be operated from Kanpur Central to take passengers affected by the derailment to their destinations. The remaining coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express, excluding the four derailed coaches, were being moved to platform 3, from where the train would subsequently resume its journey.
#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station. Four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. https://t.co/HsAifUFAfe
— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
Passengers who do not wish to continue their journey have also been offered a 100 per cent refund on their tickets. Details of alternative travel arrangements will be announced at the station.
The Railways said train operations, apart from the affected Chauri Chaura Express, had not been disrupted and all other trains were running normally.
Helpline numbers have been issued for passengers and their relatives seeking information or assistance.
At Kanpur Central, passengers can contact 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016 and 0512-2323015. At Prayagraj Junction, the numbers are 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353 and 0532-2408149. Passengers can also contact the Fatehpur station helpline at 9151833006.
The Railways has advised passengers and their families to use these numbers for updates and assistance.