BJP leader suggests: ‘Hand over farm laws to farmers, ask them to come up with their version’

BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Wednesday suggested the Union government should hand over three contentious farm laws to the agitating farmers to resolve the matter.

“I have a suggestion that the government should hand over all three laws to the farmers. And tell them that we have framed these laws, return the same after framing your own and then will sit for talks. It will resolve the issue. It’s very easy if somebody (in the government) accepts my suggestion,” said Birender Singh after attending a function held at Narwana (Jind) to remember peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary.

Birender Singh is grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, who is known for the initiatives taken for the farming community during British regime. Birender Singh’s son, Brijendra Singh, is a BJP MP from Hisar. Earlier too, the former minister had joined dharnas in support of the agitator farmers.

“In America, 44 years (ago) only 1,500 tractors had come on roads, the American government had to amend its law. And now you can imagine,” said Birender Singh while indirectly referring to the involvement of tens of thousands of tractors during the ongoing farmer agitation in India.

“Nobody is getting to be benefitted from it (if stir continues) including those sitting in the government. The shape of this agitation is changing slowly. Till now, we were thinking that it’s agitation of farmers only but now consumers have apprehensions they will be severely hit (because of farm laws). This has emerged as a mass movement now. I believe, its early solution is in the interest of the nation, farmers and those who are running the government.”

Without naming Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal for his controversial remarks over those farmers who died during the agitation, Birender Singh said, “Those who had gone there (Delhi borders) have got martyrdom for a purpose. This is not a small thing. If anybody says they died because of a heart attack or illness, it may be the mindset of such people who have a small mentality.”

He added: “This martyrdom by the farming community (during the ongoing stir) is historical. And it’s at a time when no violence has taken place. Not only in this country but even in the world, only kisan can run such a long agitation peacefully.”