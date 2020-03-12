Chattishgarh: Officer suspended for ‘misinformation’

In his letter, the district collector said, “He has spread incorrect information which is against the civil services rulebook. Thus he is immediately suspended.”(Representational Photo) In his letter, the district collector said, “He has spread incorrect information which is against the civil services rulebook. Thus he is immediately suspended.”(Representational Photo)

A block resource coordinator (BRC) in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district was suspended on Wednesday after he was found to have sent messages bearing misinformation about the coronavirus situation in the state.

The BRC of Narharpur in Kanker district, Himan Korram had allegedly forwarded a message on social media regarding a person dying due to coronavirus in the state. The message claimed that he had consumed chicken and thus contracted the illness. In his letter, the district collector said, “He has spread incorrect information which is against the civil services rulebook. Thus he is immediately suspended.”

Korram couldn’t be reached for a comment. “We have set up hotlines for effective dispersion of information. As of now, there are no cases detected in the state. We request everyone to be careful in the information they spread,” a senior health department official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.