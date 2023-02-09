Seven schoolchildren killed in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district after auto collides head on with truck

Seven schoolchildren, five boys and two girls, were killed in a road accident after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in veered out of control and collided head on with a truck moving in the opposite direction in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place between 3 pm and 3.30 pm around 2 km ahead of Korar village on the main road. The eight schoolchildren were returning from school. According to eye-witnesses, the auto-rickshaw suddenly veered out of control and went in the wrong direction and collided head on with the truck.

“It is not clear why the rickshaw went in the wrong direction as the accident occurred on a straight road and the truck’s side of the road was filled with bushes. It could be a mechanical failure or some other reason. We are investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

While five children died on the spot, two others died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. One of the boys was four-year-old while the rest of the children were between seven and eight years of age. The auto driver and a boy survived the accident and were rushed to a hospital in Raipur where they are being treated for their injuries. The bodies of all the seven children have been sent for autopsy after which they will be handed over to their families.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, took to social media to express sorrow over the incident. Baghel said, “May God give courage to the family members. There are instructions to the administration for all possible help.”