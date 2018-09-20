BSP chief Mayawati allies with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

BSP chief Mayawati. (file photo) BSP chief Mayawati. (file photo)

In a blow to the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday announced that her party will contest the upcoming state elections in alliance with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress. According to the seat-sharing agreement, Mayawati said, the BSP will contest 35 seats and Janata Congress 55 seats.

The BSP supremo said, “Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) has decided to contest upcoming assembly polls in alliance with Janta Congress Chhattisgarh. BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats. If we win, Ajit Jogi will be the CM.”

The Congress and BSP had been in talks with each other for a few months but Mayawati was not happy with the number of seats it was being offered. The party was hoping an alliance with the BSP would help them win a majority of the 10 reserved assembly seats in the state. The BJP currently holds nine of them. With the BSP’s decision to ally with Jogi’s party, the elections will now see a three-cornered contest.

Speaking about the newly-formed coalition, Janta Congress leader Ajit Jogi said, “BJP has been in power in Chhattisgarh for past 15 years. Satta ka durupyog, paise ka durupyog, prashasnik tantra ka durupoyog karke woh phir se satta mein aana chahti hai. Ab humara gathbandhan ho gaya hai, Mayawati ji aur humlog mil kar unko avashya rok lenge.” (The BJP has been in office in Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years. By misusing power and money, they want to rule the state. Our coalition will definitely stop them)

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to go to polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Earlier this week on Sunday, the BSP chief, while addressing a press conference at her residence, said that her party will be compelled to go alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, if it does not get a “respectable” number of seats in the anti-BJP alliance.

