scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets PM Modi in Delhi; raises issues including pending GST, coal royalty dues

PM Modi urged Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to start a millet café in Raipur that sells food items made from millets, seen as healthy options for fitness enthusiasts.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday where he raised several issues pertaining to the state, including coal supply to industries, pending GST and coal royalty dues worth over Rs 5,000 crore that is needed to carry forward pending developmental work.

The Congress leader also apprised PM Modi of the implementation of several government schemes, including the Millet Mission. He talked about the country’s first millet bank which was started in Chhattisgarh and where 22 types of millets are produced. Modi urged Baghel to start and promote a millet café in Raipur that sells food items made from millets, seen as healthy options for fitness enthusiasts. The Prime Minister also promised that he would visit the cafe.

Later, speaking at a press conference, Baghel said: “After getting to know about the passing away of Modi-ji’s mother I sought to postpone our meeting date. But I was informed by his office that our meeting will take place as scheduled. By doing this he (Modi) has set an exemplary example.”

Talking about the issues discussed during the meeting, the chief minister said, “First thing I requested from him was our GST collection dues of over Rs 1,300 crore that is stuck (with the Centre). The second issue was coal royalty of approximately over Rs 4,100 crore, which has not been given to us. The third issue was related to coal transport done from Chhattisgarh this year using a railway route due to which 30 to 35 passenger trains got cancelled. I appealed to him that it must not happen in future.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

“Another issue was that our coal-based industry has not received coal for the past few months. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is not providing them coal which is affecting production. I demanded that coal must be provided to us appropriately,” said Baghel.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 18:06 IST
Next Story

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale LIVE UPDATES

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close