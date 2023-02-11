BJP leader shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh; second murder of saffron camp leaders in a week

The deputy chief of the BJP in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district was shot dead at his home by Maoists Friday night. This is the second murder of a BJP leader in the state in a week’s time.

Police said the murder took place around 10 pm at the residence of Sagar Sahu in the Chotedongar area which falls in the jurisdiction of the Chotedongar police station.

Investigators said two men came on a bike and knocked on the BJP leader’s door. The moment he opened the door, the Maoists shot him and fled. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and referred to Narayanpur District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“On Saturday morning, a post-mortem was conducted at the Narayanpur district hospital. Prima facie, it appears to be an attack by a small action team of the Naxals. Further investigation and search operations are on,” said a police officer from Narayanpur.

On February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, 48, who was the BJP’s divisional head of the Awapalli area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, was murdered by three Maoists who attacked him with sharp weapons.

Kakem along with his wife had gone to his native Paikram village on his motorbike to meet his nephew and was about to return home when three Maoists attacked him. He was starting his bike and was about to leave with his wife when he was hit eight to nine times with sharp weapons which killed him on the spot. The Maoists had warned him and others not to participate in any BJP activities.

BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, “Maoists are playing Holi with blood in Bastar. They are killing BJP leaders and workers in a targeted manner. On whose instructions are these killings taking place? A third BJP leader was killed in Jagdalpur but the police said it was a case of hit-and-run. We strongly condemn the killings and justice will be done for killing Adivasi leaders of BJP.”