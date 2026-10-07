Chasing illicit liquor traders, cops land in Bihar village. 50 locals jump into river, 2 drown

Police confirmed receiving information on October 5 about the deaths of two people by drowning in the Punpun river but did not disclose the circumstances in which they drowned.

It was supposed to be a massive crackdown on alleged illicit liquor trade, coming two days after a police party was allegedly attacked and five liquor traders were freed by local residents.

On Sunday, police came better prepared. Teams from four police stations along with armed police forces descended upon Beherawan Chakia Musahri village, looking to arrest those allegedly involved in the case.

What they didn’t anticipate was this: In order to evade arrest, around 50-60 people jumped into the Punpun river. Next day, the bodies of two of them were recovered. Locals claimed some of the villagers were still missing.