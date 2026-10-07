Chasing illicit liquor traders, cops land in Bihar village. 50 locals jump into river, 2 drown

Police said 39 accused, including women, were arrested while around 1,000 litres of illicit country-made liquor were seized, along with equipment allegedly used for liquor production.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaOct 7, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Chasing illicit liquor traders, cops land in Bihar village. 50 locals jump into river, 2 drownPolice confirmed receiving information on October 5 about the deaths of two people by drowning in the Punpun river but did not disclose the circumstances in which they drowned.
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It was supposed to be a massive crackdown on alleged illicit liquor trade, coming two days after a police party was allegedly attacked and five liquor traders were freed by local residents.

On Sunday, police came better prepared. Teams from four police stations along with armed police forces descended upon Beherawan Chakia Musahri village, looking to arrest those allegedly involved in the case.

What they didn’t anticipate was this: In order to evade arrest, around 50-60 people jumped into the Punpun river. Next day, the bodies of two of them were recovered. Locals claimed some of the villagers were still missing.

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The incident took place under Pipra police station in Patna district.

Alos Read | In prohibition state Bihar, how cough syrup is filling the alcohol void

In a video statement, Masaurhi Sub-divisional police officer-1 (SDPO-01) Raghav Dayal said that on October 1, five alleged liquor traders were freed after a police team conducting an anti-liquor operation in Beherawan Chakia Musahri was attacked.

“Three policemen were injured and a case was registered,” he said.

According to Dayal, on Sunday, a large-scale search operation was initiated during which the police team was again attacked and several vehicles were damaged.

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Police said 39 accused, including women, were arrested while around 1,000 litres of illicit country-made liquor were seized, along with equipment allegedly used for liquor production.

“About 61,00 litres of mahua-based fermenting mixture was destroyed, and a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the house of one accused,” Dayal claimed in the video.

For their part, local residents alleged that the police operation triggered panic in the village due to which 50-60 people jumped into the Punpun river while attempting to evade the police.

They alleged that stones and bricks were thrown during the confrontation and that police also hurled stones towards people in the river, making it difficult for some of them to reach the opposite bank. Residents further alleged that police entered homes and took away several belongings.

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Repeated calls and messages to SDPO Dayal and Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma, seeking their response to the allegations, went unanswered.

The two deceased were identified by local residents as Akash Manjhi, around 25, from Dhibra in Phulwari Sharif, and Ram Manjhi, around 60.

Police confirmed receiving information on October 5 about the deaths of two people by drowning in the Punpun river but did not disclose the circumstances in which they drowned.

Villagers place bodies on roads

After the bodies were recovered, local residents placed them on the Bihta-Sarmera road, blocking traffic and creating a law-and-order situation, police said.

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Officers reached the spot, eventually persuaded the protesters to clear the road and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Local residents said the road remained blocked for hours as protesters demanded the release of those arrested, compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased person’s family, and a search for people they alleged were still missing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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