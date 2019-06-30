Toggle Menu
CAs furthering culture of honesty, better corporate governance: PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/charted-accountants-furthering-culture-of-honesty-better-corporate-governance-says-prime-minister-5808775/

CAs furthering culture of honesty, better corporate governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet underlined the effort of Chartered Accountants.

Prime minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed the role of chartered accountants in furthering the culture of honesty in society.

Greeting the members of the CA fraternity on chartered accountants’ day, the prime minister tweeted, “The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society.”

The chartered accountants (CAs) also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet.

“Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavors,” Modi said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC to hear from July 16 plea challenging 10 per cent EWS quota
2 DMK announces nominees for Rajya Sabha, no seat for Manmohan Singh
3 Congress slams Modi government over ‘obstacles’ imposed on availing education loans