Charred body found inside liquor shop in Alwar, 2 booked

The charred body of a man in his early twenties was found inside a liquor shop in Alwar district on Sunday, following which an FIR of murder has been registered against two men who used to run the shop, said police on Monday.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the incident happened after Saturday night.

“We received information on Sunday morning that a liquor shop which used to be run from a container has been burnt. After reaching the place we found the container completely burnt. Inside, we found in a box the charred body of Kamal Kishore, a man in his early twenties who used to work at the shop,” said Dara Singh, station house officer, Khairthal police station, Bhiwadi police district on Monday.

He added that a case has been registered against two people – Rakesh Yadav and Subhash Yadav – who used to run the liquor shop under various sections including 302 (murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 120B (criminal conspiracy) along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

“We have registered the murder FIR on the basis of a report by the family of the deceased. So far nobody has been arrested. A team from the forensic science laboratory is trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events including chances of an accidental death. Further investigation is on in the case,” said Singh.

