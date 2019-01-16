Chargesheet may hurt Kanhaiya Kumar’s candidature from Grand Alliance

Left parties and Grand Alliance constituents have all described the chargesheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar as part of a “political vendetta”, but sources said that it might cast a shadow on his possible candidature from the Grand Alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Begusarai parliamentary seat, once a Communist stronghold in Bihar, is abuzz with speculation about Kumar contesting as a CPI nominee. Though Left parties have not held formal discussions with the RJD over seat-sharing, there has been speculation on the CPI demanding Begusarai.

In 2014, BJP leader Bhola Prasad Singh won Begusarai, defeating RJD’s Tanveer Alam. Singh died last year. An RJD leader said: “The party does not seem comfortable with conceding Begusarai seat to any alliance partner, as RJD’s runner-up candidate Tanveer Alam had polled 3.95 lakh votes. Now with the party taking a stand against 10 per cent quota for General Category, Kumar, an upper-caste Bhumihar, may not be the perfect choice.”

Asked if Kumar’s growing stature was coming in the way of his possible candidature, the leader said: “It is also true. Why would we want a young firebrand leader to grow? His growth will only give competition to our leader Tejashwi Yadav in future.”

Reacting to the chargesheet, Kumar said: “It has come ahead of polls. Why was there no chargesheet for three years?”