Chargesheet filed in Surat fire case

The Surat Crime Branch Monday submitted a chargesheet against 11 accused in the arcade fire incident that claimed the lives of 22 students.

Three accused, including two officers of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and a relative of the builder, have been declared “wanted” in the case.

Officials said the chargesheet had statements of the 11 arrested and 251 witnesses, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) documents claiming that no legal connection was taken and documents proving that the construction was illegal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surat Crime Branch, Rahul Patel, said, “ In the copy, we have mentioned that Hasmukh Gajjar, retired engineer of the Surat Municipal Corporation, Atul Gorsawala, SMC officer, and Dinesh Patel, a relative of the builder, have been declared wanted.”