Toggle Menu
Chargesheet filed in Surat fire casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chargesheet-filed-in-surat-fire-case-5843168/

Chargesheet filed in Surat fire case

Three accused, including two officers of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and a relative of the builder, have been declared “wanted” in the case.

surat, surat fire incident, fire, fire in gujarat, short circuit, school, school students, police, fire tenders, ahmedabad news, indian express news
Students being evacuated from the school in Surat. (Express/File)

The Surat Crime Branch Monday submitted a chargesheet against 11 accused in the arcade fire incident that claimed the lives of 22 students.

Three accused, including two officers of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and a relative of the builder, have been declared “wanted” in the case.

Officials said the chargesheet had statements of the 11 arrested and 251 witnesses, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) documents claiming that no legal connection was taken and documents proving that the construction was illegal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surat Crime Branch, Rahul Patel, said, “ In the copy, we have mentioned that Hasmukh Gajjar, retired engineer of the Surat Municipal Corporation, Atul Gorsawala, SMC officer, and Dinesh Patel, a relative of the builder, have been declared wanted.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Either impose President’s rule or dissolve Karnataka Assembly: Sena to central govt
2 SP MLAs walk out of UP House over killings of local leaders
3 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC gives NIA two weeks to inform it about trial schedule