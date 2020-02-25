Chargesheet against 8 for violence in Kanpur

This was the second such case in the state in which police have filed chargesheet. (ANI/File) This was the second such case in the state in which police have filed chargesheet. (ANI/File)

THE KANPUR police on Monday filed chargesheet against eight persons for their alleged involvement in the violence that took place during a protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Yateemkhana area of the city on December 20. Three persons, including a circle officer-rank policeman, were injured in the violence.

This was the second such case in the state in which police have filed chargesheet. On February 15, the Sambhal police filed chargesheet against 15 persons for alleged involvement in violence. Kanpur police said the chargesheet against eight accused was filed on the basis of evidence, including videos and photographs of the incident. All the arrested persons are lodged at Kanpur district jail.

Investigating officer of the case, Mohammad Shareef Khan, said, “Police are looking for four other accused, who are also wanted in the case. We have obtained non-bailable warrants against the accused,” said Khan.

