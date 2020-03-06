Charges framed against Sangeet Som for speech against Bal Thackeray

BJP MLA Sangeet Som BJP MLA Sangeet Som

A special MP/MLA court here on Thursday framed charges against BJP MLA Sangeet Som for his provocative speech against late former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli police station on April 9, 2008.

Special Judge Ram Sudh Singh framed charges against the Sardhana MLA under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code and fixed April 15 for further hearing .

A police complaint was lodged by Shiv Sena leader Lalit Mohan Sharma at Khatauli police station.

Prosecution will present eyewitnesses before the court on April 15. “The purpose of framing charges is to inform the accused about the nature of accusations,” said Som’s lawyer Anil Jindal.

Som also appeared in the court in two other cases. The first one is related to a a road blockade in 2009 when Som was contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The second case pertains to a Facebook like of a video of Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. The court has fixed April 15 as the next date of hearing.

