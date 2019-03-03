Charges filed against 38 in Bulandshahr cop murder, rioting

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into the murder of police official Subodh Kumar Singh and the riots in Bulandshahr, in UP, after alleged cow slaughter on Saturday submitted a chargesheet against 38 people accused in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court.

“Five people have been charged with murder of Siyana SHO Subodh Kumar Singh. The other 33 have been charged with rioting, arson and offences of similar nature,” Bulandshahr SP Atul Kumar Srivastava said. The next hearing in the case is on Tuesday, he said.

According to police, key accused Yogesh Raj has been charged with abetment to riot and instigating the crowd to commit arson. The riots had occurred in Bulandshahr’s Chingrawati after protests broke out following suspected cow slaughter in Mahaw village in the district.