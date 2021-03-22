Charges against Deshmukh: Groups call for President’s rule in state

VANCHIT BAHUJAN Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkaron Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded the President’s rule to be imposed in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar said, “Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cannot issue an order to the police force to collect Rs 100 crore on his own. If such a huge amount is raised, it has to be a collective decision of the party or the cabinet. The issue needs to be probed thoroughly. To ensure an unbiased investigation, you cannot let the present government run the state. It will have to be dissolved and the President’s rule imposed.”

The VBA is, however, against dissolving the State Legislative Assembly.

“Since the MVA government assumed office, several incidents involving high-profile persons took place in the state. In the Pooja Chavan suicide case, the name of former Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod got involved. In the Antilia bomb scare incident, suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze’s role is being probed. Those behind the crime should be interrogated as this murky operation led to the murder of automobile dealer Mansukh Hiran,” Ambedkar added.

“In the recent past, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death raised many questions about the administration’s role. Now, senior IPS officer and former police commissioner Parambir Singh wrote a letter, accusing the home minister of using police officials for fund collection. We mentioned all these cases to the governor and urged him to initiate appropriate action,” he said.

The VBA leader opined that singling out Deshmukh alone in the letter issue would be like absolving the top political leadership. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has to explain the issue as top IAS and IPS officers report to him. From the chief minister to political party heads, everyone’s role should be probed to ascertain the truth.”

Earlier on Monday, Republican Party of India chief and Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said, “I will discuss the developments of the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” The RPI (A) also demanded the President’s rule in Maharashtra.