Charge Chinmayanand with rape or I will set myself ablaze: Law student

THE Shahjahanpur law student, who had accused former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand of sexually assaulting her for a year, Wednesday threatened to immolate herself if the SIT did not book him for rape.

The woman, who studies in a college run by an organisation headed by Chinmayanand, said it had been two days since her statement was recorded before a magistrate but the SIT had not made it clear if the BJP leader was going to be booked for rape.

The woman’s brother said: “My sister has threatened to immolate herself if the rape charge is not included in the case.”

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand has been admitted to the Shahjahanpur district hospital. His lawyer Om Singh said: “On Tuesday evening, suddenly Swami Chinmayanand complained of uneasiness and pain in the chest. He was rushed to the district hospital where he has been admitted.”

Chinmayanand, Singh said, had been unwell for the last three. “Doctors had been doing regular check-ups and had advised earlier as well that he should be admitted to hospital for proper treatment.”

Inspector General Naveen Arora, who heads the SIT, declined to share details of the investigation, saying a progress report would be submitted to the Allahabad High Court on September 23.

The SIT, formed by the UP government on the direction of the Supreme Court, is probing two cases. The first case was lodged by the woman’s father who accused Chinmayanand of abducting his daughter while the second case was lodged against an unidentified person for sending a threatening message to Chinmayanand and demanding Rs 5 crore extortion money.

Arora said investigations were on and the SIT had recorded statements of several persons including the complainants in both cases. Among those whose statements have been recorded are the principal of the law college and the warden of the hostel. The SIT also questioned some of the college staff.

Arora said the SIT had received the woman’s application which she had submitted to Delhi Police and had taken cognizance of it.

The woman’s hostel room and Chinmayanand’s ashram have been inspected. He said the woman’s medical examination was conducted and her statement recorded before a magistrate. The SIT, he said, was also awaiting reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory. It was studying call detail records (CDRs) of several mobile phones as part of evidence collection. Video clips that did the rounds of social media have also been sent to FSL for examination.