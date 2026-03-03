Char Dham project: MM Joshi, Karan Singh urge Cabinet ministers to cancel road widening clearances in Uttarkashi

They also demanded that ongoing and proposed works in the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone be assessed afresh and the road width in the Bhagirathi valley be restricted to 5.5 metres.

BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and former Union minister Karan Singh wrote to Cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav and Border Roads Organisation on Monday seeking cancellation of forest clearances granted to two key road widening stretches under Char Dham project in the upper reaches of Ganga in Uttarakhand in light of the rising disaster risk in the fragile region.

They also demanded that ongoing and proposed works in the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone be assessed afresh and the road width in the Bhagirathi valley be restricted to 5.5 metres. This, they said, should be done in line with the demands of the local residents, established scientific and engineering rationale and the terrain’s geological and ecological vulnerability.