Char Dham project: MM Joshi, Karan Singh urge Cabinet ministers to cancel road widening clearances in Uttarkashi

BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and former Union minister Karan Singh wrote to Cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav and Border Roads Organisation on Monday seeking cancellation of forest clearances granted to two key road widening stretches under Char Dham project in the upper reaches of Ganga in Uttarakhand in light of the rising disaster risk in the fragile region.
They also demanded that ongoing and proposed works in the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone be assessed afresh and the road width in the Bhagirathi valley be restricted to 5.5 metres. This, they said, should be done in line with the demands of the local residents, established scientific and engineering rationale and the terrain’s geological and ecological vulnerability.
The letter was also endorsed by former RSS ideologue and founder, Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan, K N Govindacharya, former MP Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh and members of Himalayi Nagrik Drishti Manch, a citizen forum in Uttarakshi.
The senior politicians said significantly faster warming in the Himalayas is resulting in frequent and severe disasters. They cited the examples of the August 2025 Dharali and Harsil disaster, and past disasters in Chamoli. The letter sought to stress that the forest clearances accorded to fell 7,000 trees in a Deodar forest on the Jhala-Jangla stretch as well as the Netala bypass, run contrary to the recommendations of a high-powered committee appointed by the Supreme Court which granted conditional clearance to the Char Dham project.
The leaders alleged that these clearances were illegal not only because they were contrary to the Supreme Court panel’s recommendations, but also because they violated the “precautionary principle”. About the Jhala-Jangla stretch, the letter stated: “This forest stands on loose debris and unstable geological material, in the very area of the recent Dharali disaster.”
The veteran leaders said they have been assured at the highest levels of the government that these concerns and pleadings are under active consideration.
