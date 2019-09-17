Thank you for standing by us: ISRO expresses gratitude for support to Chandrayaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Tuesday tweeted out a thank you message for all who have supported the agency throughout its Chandrayaan-2 mission despite its failure to establish contact with the Vikram lander after it made a hard landing on the Moon’s surface.

Promising to continue its journey forward to live up to the expectations of the Indians across the world, ISRO said, “Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!”

The post has a photo which shows a human figure jumping from one cliff to the other, with a moon in the backdrop, and a line — “Thank you for inspiring us to always aim for the sky”.

It has been exactly 10 days since the Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost its communication link with the ISRO ground station but in a boost to the space agency, a NASA orbiter is expected to reveal new information on its fate once it flies over the landing site on the Moon on Tuesday.

India’s hopes of soft-landing a spacecraft on the Moon were dashed on September 7 after the ISRO lost communication with Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2. It was said that the lander was unable to bring down its speed to the level required to make a soft landing. The incident took place just 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoping to reduce its speed from 6,048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower.

The day after, ISRO confirmed that it has been located and the efforts to establish contact with it are in full swing. However, there is no news of being able to reconnect with the lander till now.