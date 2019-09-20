Changed UP’s perception, pulled it out of identity crisis: Yogi on his govt completing half term

Marking the completion of the first half-term of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the “biggest achievement” of his “team” in the last two-and-a-half years has been “changing the perception” of the state and “pulling it out of an identity crisis”.

Borrowing a phrase from the Ramayana, the CM said when the BJP government was formed in the state after a vanvas (exile) of 14 years, there were a lot of challenges before it, “but turning these challenges into opportunities, UP’s perception has been changed by our team before the country and the world”.

Claiming that there have been no riots in the last 30 months of his government with all the festivals being held peacefully, Adityanath said, “The improved law and order played a major role in changing the perception of Uttar Pradesh”.

“Dacoity cases declined by 54 per cent, incidents of rape declined by 36 per cent, murder by 15 per cent, loot fell by 45 per cent… The dreaded criminals have either fled from the state or are in jail… I can say that in the two-and-a-half years of my government, Uttar Pradesh has been pulled out of an identity crisis which it was facing, and these years have been significant in establishing trust in the administration as well as from the point of view of development and governance as well,” he said.

During an hour-long press conference, Adityanath, who was flanked by his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma as well as state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh, released a booklet on the achievements of his government. A film titled UP Ke Karmayogi was also screened. “Sanyasi ke karmayoga se damak raha UP ka bhaal (Because of the work of a saint, UP is shining),” the video said, claiming that the two-and-a-half years of the Adityanath government were better than the past 65 years.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh has set a “record” in implementation of various Central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Kisan insurance, construction of toilets and provision of health insurance, Adityanath listed the achievements of his government, ranging from loan waiver for farmers, distributing soil health cards, reducing encephalitis deaths by 65 per cent and opening up of new medical colleges and airports. He claimed that in the past two-and-a-half years, about 50 lakh more students have been enrolled in basic education schools.

The Chief Minister also listed ongoing infrastructure projects like the Bundelkhand expressway, metro projects in different cities, proposed AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli among the achievements of his government. He said UP is among the “top states in the tourism sector” through the successful holding of Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deepotsava in Ayodhya, Rangotsava in the Brij region and promotion of spiritual, heritage as well as eco-tourism in the state.