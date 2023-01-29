Changed circumstances: In 2021, House panel urged Centre to renegotiate Indus treaty

Citing “pressing issues” such as climate change and global warming as a reason, a Parliamentary standing committee had in 2021 recommended renegotiation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

In its report, the Departmentally Related Standing Committees on Water Resources, had noted, “The Committee observe that although Indus Water Treaty has stood the test of time, they are of the view that the Treaty was framed on the basis of knowledge and technology existing at the time of its agreement in 1960s. The perspective of both nations at that time was confined to river management and usage of water through construction of dams, barrages, canals and hydro-power generation.”

The committee, headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, stated, “Present-day pressing issues such as climate change, global warming and environmental impact assessment, etc, were not taken into account by the Treaty. In view of this, there is a need to re-negotiate the Treaty so as to establish some kind of institutional structure or legislative framework to address the impact of climate change on water availability in the Indus basin and other challenges, which are not covered under the Treaty.”

Thus, the panel recommended that the Centre take “necessary diplomatic measures to renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan,” according to the report, tabled in Parliament on August 5, 2021.

The committee highlighted that although India, under IWT, has the right to create water capacity storage up to 3.6 million acre-feet (MAF) on Western rivers, “no” storage capacity has been created so far by India.

The report, titled “Flood Management in the Country including International Water Treaties in the field of Water Resource Management with particular reference to Treaty/Agreement Entered into with China, Pakistan and Bhutan”, stated: “…out of estimated power potential of about 20,000 MW, which could be harnessed from western rivers’ power projects, only capacity of 3,482 MW have been constructed so far…. Besides, the Treaty provides India the right to develop Irrigated Cropped Area (ICA) of 13,43,477 acres (9,12,477 acres without creating any storage and 4,31,000 acres after creation of conservation storage and release of a specified quantum of water into the river annually) through waters of western rivers. However, as per the latest data for the crop year 2019-20, the ICA developed by India on Western rivers is 7,59,859 acres.”

It stated, “Keeping in view the aforestated position, the Committee recommend that Government of India should examine the feasibility of making maximum use of the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty, in terms of full utilization of all accessible water of the eastern rivers and maximum utilization of irrigation and hydropower potential of western rivers, including permissible water storage as per the provisions of the treaty.”

The committee also expressed concerns about lack of proper maintenance of canals in Punjab and Rajasthan, and its impact on their water carrying capacity.

It expressed “concern” that canals in Punjab and Rajasthan have become “very old and are not properly maintained, resulting in lowering their water carrying capacity… canals like Rajasthan feeder and Sarhind feeder are working below their capacity (only 1/3 of their full capacity) resulting in release of water from Harike Barrage to Pakistan”.

“The Committee, therefore, urge upon the Government that projects like Ujh and Shahpur Kandi may be completed expeditiously so as to exploit full potential of the western rivers for irrigation and other purposes. Further, the Committee recommend that the canal system in Rajasthan and Punjab may be repaired strengthened and properly maintained in order to increase their water carrying capacity.”

An action taken report on the committee’s recommendations presented to Parliament on July 22, 2022 shows that the Ministry of Jal Shakti had shared the committee’s recommendations regarding the need for renegotiation of the Indus Water Treaty with the Ministry of External Affairs.

On January 25 this year, India issued a notice to Pakistan for modification of the IWT, which was signed in September 1960 and has survived three wars, the Kargil conflict, and the terror attacks in Mumbai and Kashmir.

According to sources, Pakistan’s “intransigence” forced India to issue the notice of modification and update the treaty to “incorporate the lessons learned over the last 62 years”. “The objective of the notice for modification is to provide Pakistan an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of IWT,” a source said.

Sources said the notice was conveyed by India to Pakistan on January 25 through the respective Commissioners for Indus Waters according to Article XII (3) of the IWT. The Article states: “The provisions of this Treaty may from time to time be modified by a duly ratified treaty concluded for that purpose between the two Governments.”