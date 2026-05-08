‘Changed circumstances’: DMK wants House seating tweak after split with Congress

In what will perhaps shape the future of the INDIA bloc at the national level, the DMK has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking changes for the seating of the party’s members in the House. The letter cites “changed political circumstances” – DMK’s alliance with the Congress has ended.

This comes two days after the Congress ditched the DMK and decided to join hands with actor-politician Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu in an attempt to form a government in the southern state.

In a letter to Birla, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote, “I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House.”