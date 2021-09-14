‘No change of guard in Himachal’: BJP leaders after CM Jairam Thakur’s Delhi visit sparks rumours

With several BJP states witnessing a leadership change in the past few months, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s second visit to the national capital in a week has triggered speculation of a similar reshuffle for the poll-bound hill state. Last week, Vijay Rupani of the BJP resigned as chief minister of Gujarat where assembly polls are slated for 2022.

BJP sources, however, said Thakur was recalled to Delhi to discuss the party’s strategies for the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Thakur, who was in Delhi last week to formally invite President Ram Nath Kovind as well as other union ministers for the golden jubilee of the statehood day, returned to the national capital Tuesday. This sparked rumours that he was summoned by the leadership to discuss a prospective change of guard in Himachal Pradesh.

“The chief minister is in the national capital to discuss the byelections. Preparations have to begin for the assembly elections and strategies have to be formed to counter the Congress, the anti-incumbency factor and to tackle the resentment over the factionalism in the state unit,” said a BJP leader familiar with the developments.

The party is preparing for the Lok Sabha bypoll in Mandi, which has 17 assembly segments within it, and bypolls in three other assembly constituencies.

The election to the Mandi seat was necessitated after MP Ram Swaroop Sharma of the BJP was found dead at his official residence in the national capital in March.

“Sharma’s suicide has been made a weapon against the BJP by the Opposition, which says he was under pressure from the BJP central leaderhip,” said a source from Shimla.

“The Congress is expected to field Virbhadra Singh’s widow in the seat. The loyalty of the voters in that region for the family and the sympathy factor could make it tough for the BJP. The chief minister, therefore, needed to hold talks with the BJP as well as Sangh leaders,” the source added.

The election to Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla district was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Narinder Bragata while that of Kangra after the demise of Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania. The byelection to the Arki seat has been called owing to the death of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Meanwhile, BJP sources ruled out the prospects of a leadership change in Himachal as Thakur has earned goodwill as a chief minister who has managed Covid pandemic situation relatively well.

“Be it getting the pharma sector active for multiplying production of the medicines like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) or handling the Covid restrictions without creating hurdles for the manufacturers or in the vaccination field, Himachal is the first state in the country to have achieved the 100 per cent target of administering the first dose of vaccine for 18 years and above, or in providing financial assistance for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, the government has done a fairly good job,” said a central BJP leader.

Sources also pointed out that Thakur, who is from the dominant Rajput caste, was “successful” in taking everyone along during his term. Soft spoken with a clean and moderate image, he maintained good ties with most of the key leaders in the party as well as the RSS. “Besides, he has the advantage of two signficant power poles in the state being busy with their responsibilities at the Centre,” he said while referring to BJP president J P Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur who has been elevated as a cabinet minister in the July 7 cabinet expansion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.