Change NGT head or party wing will join protests: LJP to govt

Continuing its pressure on the Centre for strengthening the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and removing National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson, retired Supreme Court judge A K Goel, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an ally of the BJP-led NDA, on Friday announced that its SC wing, the Dalit Sena, will join the countrywide agitation on August 9.

The agitation announced by SC and ST organisations is part of their protest against changes in the SC/ST Act and the Centre’s decision to appoint Justice Goel, who was on the bench that delivered the order, as the NGT chief.

LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan is founder of Dalit Sena. His brother, Samastipur MP Ramchandra Paswan, is national president of the outfit.

On Friday, Ramchandra and Chirag Paswan, MP and LJP’s central Parliamentary board chairman, announced that Dalit Sena will be “forced” to join the protest on August 9 unless their demands were met. Chirag said the government should adjourn the Parliament session on August 7 and bring an ordinance on August 8. Chirag also said people from SC and ST communities are losing patience due to delay in action.

Chirag, who has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing Justice Goel’s appointment, also said that the LJP support’s to the NDA is issue-based, and that the Modi government has so far addressed every issue related to SC and ST communities. He said the party has full faith in the PM taking positive steps to address the recent issues as well, and thereby prevent a repeat of the agitation as held on April 2.

Asked about LJP’s stand if both demands are not met by August 9, Chirag said, “We will cross the bridge when it comes. Our party leaders will discuss the situation.” On March 20, a bench of Justices Goel and U U Lalit laid down stringent safeguards, including provisions for anticipatory bail and a “preliminary enquiry” before registration of a case under Prevention of Atrocities Act.

