Change in composition of SC bench hearing Sudarshan TV show case

The Sudarshan TV case relates to seeking ban on the telecast of ''Bindas Bol'' programme, which alleges infiltration of Muslims into the country's bureaucracy.

The petition pending in Supreme Court against the show on “UPSC Jihad” on Sudarshan TV will now be heard by a three-judge bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

The case status, as displayed on the SC website, shows the case listed before this bench on October 5. The case was last heard on September 24 by a bench of Justices Chandrachud, Malhotra and K M Joseph.

Starting this week, there has been a change in composition of some benches, with Justice Banerjee coming into the Justice Chandrachud-led bench and Justice Joseph moving to another bench.

Calling it a “routine exercise”, officials pointed out that the cause list reflects that compositions of at least eight benches have changed.

On September 15, the bench of Justices Chandrachud, Malhotra and Joseph had stayed the telecast of the programme.

