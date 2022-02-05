Veteran BJP leader Chandupatla Janga Reddy passes away

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandupatla Janga Reddy passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad following health issues. He was 86.

Reddy passed away at KIMS Hospital Kondapur in Hyderabad at around 6 am. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for 4-5 days due to health concerns. A native of Warangal, Reddy was one of the two BJP MPs elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 and a former MLA in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other political leaders condoled Reddy’s demise.

“Reddy Garu was an effective voice for the BJP at a very critical phase of the Party’s trajectory. Spoke to his son and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

“Shri C Janga Reddy Garu devoted his life to public service. He was an integral part of the efforts to take the Jana Sangh and BJP to new heights of success. He made a place in the hearts and minds of several people. He also motivated many Karyakartas. Saddened by his demise,” he said.

According to a PTI report, Reddy had served as an MLA in the undivided Andhra Pradesh assembly but it was his Lok Sabha win in 1984 from Hanamkonda that brought him political fame. His win meant that he was one of the only two winners the party had in the polls when its leading lights, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, lost in the pro-Congress wave caused by the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Reddy had defeated Congress stalwart P V Narasimha Rao, who went on to become India’s prime minister in 1991.

The funeral is likely to be held on the evening of February 5 (Saturday) at Warangal.