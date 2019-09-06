‘Everything going as per plan’: ISRO chief ahead of Chandrayaan-2 Moon landing

Hours before India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lands on the surface of the celestial body, ISRO chief K Sivan told news agency PTI that everything was going as per the plan for soft landing of the Vikram module.

“We are eagerly waiting for the event. Everything is going according to the plan,” news agency PTI quoted Sivan as saying.

The soft landing of the Vikram lander is scheduled between 1:30 am and 2:30 am Saturday, followed by the rollout of Pragyaan rover between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

“Certainly there is a lot of anxiety in the minds of the entire (Chandrayaan-2) team because it’s a very complex operation and we are doing it for the first time,” a senior ISRO officer associated with the mission told PTI.

“Everything… sensors, computers, command systems… has to work perfectly. But we are confident in the sense we have conducted a large number of simulations on the ground; it gives us the confidence it would go alright,” the official added.

The official said that the soft landing is “almost like placing a baby on the cradle,” adding that “there is a certain amount of anxiety but there is no fear”.

The landing will be telecast live from 1:10 am on Doordarshan and will be live-streamed on ISRO’s Youtube, Facebook and Twitter handle apart from its website.

The 1471-kg lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program, and is designed in a way to execute soft landing on the lunar surface and function for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

Hours after the Vikram lander’s touchdown, rover Pragyaan will roll out from inside the lander to carry out an intense probe of the moon soil with its two payloads. If successful, this would be India’s first soft landing on the moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-2 is the 110th space mission to the moon, and the 11th this decade in the world. It is a Rs 978 crore unmanned mission. India is on the verge of making history in space with the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface.