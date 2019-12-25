Chandrima Bhattacharya interview: ‘Does it behove a Governor to… make political comments?’

Chandrima Bhattacharya, State minister, Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya, State minister, Senior TMC leader

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya speaks with Santanu Chowdhury and Atri Mitra on the ongoing war of words between the state government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Excerpts:

What is your take on this unprecedented situation following the adjournment of the state Assembly and the Governor not putting his signature on several Bills?

The constitutional role of the Governor is to act as a non-partisan link between the Centre and the state. However, with multiple BJP leaders being appointed as Governors in recent past, the BJP has politicised the sacrosanct post in many states. For instance, the current Governor of Bihar contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for BJP and the Governors of Meghalaya and Rajasthan were once state unit heads of BJP.

Barring a few states, all others have Governors who were once BJP leaders. It’s not surprising that they are working in the party’s interests. Had the West Bengal Governor been neutral, these situations could have been handled better. In the current scenario, there are two major Bills that require his assent: The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, and The West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Bill. The Prevention of Lynching Bill has already been passed in the Assembly and is being held back by the Governor.

The SC/ST Bill, which is yet to be tabled and discussed in Assembly, is pending for the Governor’s recommendatory signature. There was a technical error in the first draft of lynching prevention Bill, which was clarified later and a fresh Bill with changes was introduced and passed by the Assembly. But the Governor has still not signed it, citing mere technicalities.

Are you asking whether technicality should come at the cost of justice?

Justice is of prime importance for the Maa-Mati-Maanush government. It forms the foundation of this government. Sadly, in case of the SC/ST Bill, it cannot be tabled since the Governor is withholding his signature. He has sought clarification on the Bill and our officials have done the needful.

At this point, there seems to be no point in wasting time of elected representatives in Assembly sessions if Bills concerning public welfare are being held up.

The Governor has accused state government officials of not cooperating with him on several occasions.

The state administrative infrastructure is wholeheartedly cooperating with His Excellency. He even called government officers and they met him according to his convenience. I do not know what he seeks to achieve by repeatedly accusing the state government of non-cooperation, but he is reducing the dignity of his chair by doing so. Does it behove a Governor to go to the Botanical Garden and make political comments?

Sadly, in lieu of such endeavors the line separating active politicians from the Honourable Governor is gradually getting blurred.

The Governor has said the state government is not cooperating with him by not providing him clarifications on several Bills.

The government is cooperating with him and our officials have met him already for that.

How do you see the role of opposition parties regarding this situation?

They (Opposition) are trying to maintain their existence by finding faults in everything and and are trying to paralyse the state machinery with undue interventions from the Governor. They are resorting to petty opportunism and are using this situation to stay relevant in West Bengal.

What is the way out?

The TMC is trying to take the state to new heights of development with the help of the mandate people have bestowed on us. Sadly, the Governor is trying to create unnecessary roadblocks. In layman’s terms, he is misusing the power of his chair…

