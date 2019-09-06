Chandrayaan launch an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre saying the launch of Chandrayaan-2 is an attempt by them to divert attention from the ‘economic disaster’.

“As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster,” the CM said in the state assembly.

Weeks after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-2, India’s mission to the Moon, its lander module, Vikram, will attempt to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the lunar surface tonight. Follow LIVE updates here

Chidambaram’s arrest in INX Media case

Speaking about the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Mamata criticised the manner in which he was held. She said: “I dont know what is there in the Chidambaram case. Law will take its own course. But what was the purpose of keeping him Tihar jail like an ordinary prisoner? They should have shown minimum respect to him.”

Implementation of NRC

Declaring that she will not allow the implementation of NRC in the state, Banerjee denounced NRC as another attempt of the government to divert people from the economic slowdown that the country is at present experiencing. Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC has been implemented.

“We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal. NRC implementation nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the common people from the economic crisis in the country,” the CM said during a discussion on the motion on NRC under Rule 185.

Banerjee: “All pillars of democracy- media, judiciary- all being run by central advisories. Names of genuine Indians have been excluded from NRC list. I echo Dr. Manmohan Singh’s words, concentrate more on economy than political vendetta.”

The final NRC list was published on August 31, leaving more than 19 lakh people in Assam to face an uncertain future. Of the 3,30,27,661 applicants, 3,11,21,004 made it, leaving out 19,06,657 residents of Assam, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said in a press statement.

