Chandrayaan-2: There are ups and downs in life, be courageous, PM Modi tells ISRO team

As the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a smooth soft-landing, shattering a billion dreams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to boost the morale of the sagging ISRO team, asked the scientists to be courageous and said ups and downs were a part of life. Chandrayaan-2 LIVE updates

Advertising

“There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation is proud of you. Hope for the best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to the nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely,” PM Narendra Modi told the ISRO team.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

PM Modi also said the country would remain hopeful and continue working hard on our space programme. “India is proud of our scientists! They have given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme,” PM Modi further said in a tweet.

On Friday evening, PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Yelahanka Airbase on Friday night to witness from the planned landing of Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ module on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi said the work of the ISRO scientists was not in vain. “Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking and ambitious Indian space missions,” Gandhi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far had made every Indian proud. “ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard-working scientists at ISRO. My best wishes for future endeavours,” Amit Shah said.

ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2019

The mission operations complex at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru stopped receiving data from the lander. “The descent of Vikram was going on as per plan, and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of at 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from the lander to ground station was lost. Data being analysed,” ISRO chairman K Sivan said.

Chandrayaan-2 was India’s first attempt at landing a spacecraft on the moon. Only three countries – the United States, the erstwhile USSR and China – have managed to place a spacecraft on Moon so far.