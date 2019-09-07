Watch: PM Modi hugs emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2 setback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday consoled an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan outside the agency’s headquarters in Bengaluru hours after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations and failed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

In a video that has gone viral, the Modi is seen hugging Sivan as the latter broke down and patted him on his back.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/bytNChtqNK — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Prior to this, in a live address to the nation, the Prime Minister had asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission and asserted that there will be a “new dawn and better tomorrow”.

Modi, who landed at the ISRO headquarters on Friday to witness the historic moment, said the nation is proud of the scientists and stands with them at this hour.

“We came very close but we need to cover more ground in the times to come. Learning from today will make us stronger and better. The nation is proud of our space programme and scientists. The best is yet to come in our space programme. There are new frontiers to discover and new places to go. India is with you,” the Prime Minister said.

“Effort was worth it and so was the journey. It will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and better tomorrow… I am with you, nation is with you,” he added.