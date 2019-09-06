Chandrayaan-2 moon landing today: PM Modi to watch it LIVE at ISRO HQ in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru tonight to witness the ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2’s historic soft landing on the moon early Saturday.

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today said Modi has shown a personal interest in the mission and has termed it as “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that is a fully indigenous mission.”

Modi will also hold an interaction with the winners of the Space Quiz conducted for students of Class 8th to 10th across India.

Modi’s visit to ISRO, his office said, would be a boost to the morale of the Indian Space Scientists and an inspiration to the young to develop an innovative mind and inquiring spirit.

“The lander Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 0100 to 0200 hrs IST on September 07, 2019, which is then followed by touch down of Lander between 0130 to 0230 hrs IST,” ISRO said in a statement.