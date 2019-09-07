Chandrayaan landing: ‘Feels like result day at school’

In the tense hours before the moon lander of Chandrayaan-2 was to touch down on the lunar surface, an elderly couple in a Shibpur village in Hooghly district was especially excited and nervous.

Advertising

Madhusudan and Ashima, the parents of Chandrakanta Kumar, the Deputy Project Director responsible for the RF system of Chandrayaan-2, were ready to watch the live telecast on TV with their neighbours. “We can’t miss the opportunity. I never thought my son would be part of the historic landing of Chandrayaan’s lander Vikram,” said Madhusudan.

Their television set was not working, so they got it repaired on Thursday.

“Chandrakanta called us yesterday and told us that today would be a busy day and he might not call. We are hoping for the best,” said Ashima.

Advertising

Madhusudan and Ashima’s two sons are both named after the moon. While the elder Chandrakanta Kumar is part of India’s moon mission, the younger Sashikant is also a scientist with ISRO.

“I was toying with names of the sun, but finally named him after the moon. I had no clue Chandrakanta would end up making a significant contribution to India’s lunar mission. It might just be a coincidence, but it feels good that he has given meaning to his name,” his father said.

“Many people are coming to us, to see how the house looks, where my son spent his childhood, and that’s a different feeling. With a few hours left for the big event, I am feeling what I used to feel years ago when they used to go to school on result day. We are excited and nervous. My blessings are always with them,” said Madhusudan.

Chandrakanta joined ISRO in 2001 after completing his MSc and MTech from Rajabazar Science College. He did his schooling from Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandir Belur. He is now Deputy Project Director responsible for the RF system of Chandrayaan-2, and heads the Electromagnetics section of the U R Rao Space Centre.

“Dada (Chandrakanta) used to cycle 9-10 km to school every day. Those days were not easy. But he was hardworking. After this moon mission, many villagers are telling their children to follow his footsteps,” Swapan Kumar, Chandrakanta’s cousin, told The Indian Express.

According to their cousins and neighbours, Chandrakanta’s parents live a simple life. His father was a farmer. The family still owns cattle and supplies milk to local residents.