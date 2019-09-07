‘India is proud of ISRO’: Reactions after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander goes offline

With the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) losing communications with Chandrayaan-2’s moon lander ‘Vikram’, India’s ambitious project to search for water on the moon suffers a setback. ISRO chief K Sivan confirmed that communication with the lander had been lost and said that data was being analysed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, consoled and congratulated the space team. He said, “Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger. We came very close, but we need to cover more ground.” adding that “learnings from today will make us stronger and better; there will be a new dawn.”

ISRO Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: How political leaders reacted

President Ram Nath Kovind said: “With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best.”

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote: “There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the Lander & not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians. The Orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission. @isro. I salute @isro scientists, engineers & everyone else associated with Chandrayaan-2 for their hard work & dedication in trying to conquer new frontiers in space exploration. The nation is proud of #ISRO’s achievements. My best wishes for all your future endeavours. #Chandrayaan2”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a statement said, “We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and have inspired generations to reach for the stars,” she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard-working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed.”

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said, “India is proud of @isro and its team of scientists. The ISRO’s mission to reach the Moon is bound to succeed. Their courage and commitment will ultimately make it successful. I wish team ISRO a great success in their future endeavours.”

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Journey of #Chandrayan2 is indeed a great effort by the space scientists of India. This mission in many ways has strengthened India’s resolve to go deeper into space and explore new frontiers. Entire country is proud of #ISRO team.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking & ambitious Indian space missions.”