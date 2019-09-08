Chandrayaan-2: There will be a new dawn, brighter tomorrow, says PM Modi

Seeking to rally the nation around the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there would be a “new dawn and brighter tomorrow very soon”.

In an address that was broadcast live hours after ISRO’s plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script, Modi told ISRO scientists that the nation was proud of them and stood with them.

“We came very close but we need to cover more ground in the times to come. Learning from today will make us stronger and better. The nation is proud of our space programme and scientists. The best is yet to come in our space programme. There are new frontiers to discover and new places to go. India is with you,” he said.

“I can proudly say the effort was worth it and so was the journey. It will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and brighter tomorrow very soon… I am with you, nation is with you.”

Modi watched the proceedings at the mission operations complex in Bengaluru as the lander began its descent around 1.40 am on Saturday, and came back at 8 am to address the scientists.

“I could feel and sense your despondency and emotions last night. I was among you when communication was lost. There are several unanswered questions, but I am sure you will find the answers,” he said. “You came as close as you could, look ahead.”

After his address, Modi gave a long and tight hug to the visibly disappointed and emotional ISRO chief, K Sivan.

Modi also recalled ISRO’s several successful missions, including the Mars Orbiter Mission, to assert that there is no failure in science, but only experiments and efforts. He called ISRO an “encyclopedia of successes” and said a few moments of disappointment could not push its flight “out of trajectory”, and that nothing could stop India from realising its dreams in the 21st century.

Later in the day, the PM repeated his observations in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

The unwavering dedication and determination displayed by ISRO scientists was an attribute that leads and makes the nation great, he said, adding that India’s space scientists were more determined than ever to pursue their mission of landing a spacecraft on the Moon.

“All of us know about Chandrayaan. Our scientists had set a huge goal. They made every effort, and worked relentlessly for years. They gave their best. But some problem developed… Yesterday night and today morning, I was with our scientists at ISRO. They had become emotional. But they were also more determined. Ready to take up the challenge with renewed energy and determination, taking lessons from what happened,” Modi said.

Modi was on a day’s visit to Mumbai and Aurangabad where he inaugurated Metro and AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) projects respectively.