Chandrayaan-1 may have just detected oldest impact basin on moon

This new study, published in the The Planetary Science Journal, has now shed light on one such impact basin confirmed to be located along the southeastern hemisphere of the moon (PTI Photo)

For the first time, planetary scientists have confirmed the existence of a hidden impact crater on the lunar surface using mineralogical data obtained from Chandrayaan-1 and it could predate the oldest known impact craters on the moon.

A team of researchers from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, have identified the Australe Basin, which had remained untraced as this ancient basin had suffered erosion along its rims making it extremely difficult even for modern-day imaging techniques to detect.

Scientists believe that there are approximately 300 impact basins present on the moon. Of these, only 74 have been detected so far. Impact basins are formed over the lunar surface due to various violent space activities, like asteroid or meteorite hits. These are large craters, often several hundreds of kilometres in diameters, and can have distinct outer rims. Due to the space hits, these craters are often found with remnants of volcanic activities.