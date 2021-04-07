scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Chandrashekhar Azad among 150 booked for flouting Covid guidelines

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters were arrested for breaking prohibitory orders and violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar (up) |
Updated: April 7, 2021 4:22:54 pm
Bhim Army, Bhim Army chieff Chandrashekhar Azad, Azad Samaj Party campaign by Chandrashekhar azad, Bulandshahr by polls, indian express newsBhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (File photo)

A case has been registered against 150 people, including Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad, for allegedly taking out a roadshow in this district, in violation of the prohibitory orders issued to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Police said the roadshow was held in Charthawal police station area on Tuesday evening. Azad and his supporters were booked under relevant sections for violation of prohibitory orders and Covid-19 guidelines, they said.

The Bhim Army chief allegedly took out the roadshow that passed through several villages in support of his party candidates in the panchayat elections.

