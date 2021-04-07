Chandrashekhar Azad among 150 booked for flouting Covid guidelines

A case has been registered against 150 people, including Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad, for allegedly taking out a roadshow in this district, in violation of the prohibitory orders issued to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Police said the roadshow was held in Charthawal police station area on Tuesday evening. Azad and his supporters were booked under relevant sections for violation of prohibitory orders and Covid-19 guidelines, they said.

The Bhim Army chief allegedly took out the roadshow that passed through several villages in support of his party candidates in the panchayat elections.