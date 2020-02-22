Don’t fire from others’ shoulders, come fight elections: Chandrashekhar Azad dares RSS chief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressed party workers at Reshmibaug ground, close to the RSS headquarters. (File) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressed party workers at Reshmibaug ground, close to the RSS headquarters. (File)

A day after the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court granted Bhim Army chief “conditional permission” under oath that the meeting would not be held for “political purpose”, Chandrashekhar Azad Saturday challenged RSS to enter the electoral fray.

“Nobody can stop me from holding a rally. This country doesn’t belong to anybody’s father. I will go anywhere I want. We are living in a democracy. BJP is run by RSS. I challenge (Mohan) Bhagwatji, come and fight elections. Don’t fire from others’ shoulders. It will become clear if Manusmruti will reign Supreme or the Constitution,” Azad said.

Addressing a sizeable crowd at the Reshmibaug ground, close to the RSS headquarters, Azad said, “Nagpur police rightly said it’s a clash between two ideologies. We believe in Constitution and RSS believes in Manusmruti. Manuwad will only end with ban on the RSS.”

The meeting had become controversial after Nagpur police denied Bhim Army permission citing that “the two organisations (Bhim Army and RSS) held ideologies that were diverse and contrary to each other and hence there was a possibility of a law and order situation.”

However, the Bombay High Court rejecting the police claim, granted permission yesterday and imposed several restrictions.

Azad who was detained for participating in the anti-CAA, NRC protests at Jama Masjid, raised the issue and said: “CAA and NRC are part of the agenda to harass Dalits, OBCs and minorities and render them as second class citizens. Article 19 of the Constitution empowers citizens to protest against unacceptable government decisions. You fire at us, you do lathi-charge on us. We will not budge and would sacrifice our lives for our rights. But I warn the BJP that the government will change and when it will, everything has to be accounted for (ek ek cheej ka hisab lenge). Anyone doing crime, be it ordinary man, minister or Prime Minister, punishment will be given (sajaa milegi). Tomorrow government of Bahujans will come and (You) won’t be spared (nahi bachonge).”

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens was the agenda of the RSS, Azad urged the state government to declare that it was against it, warning that if it does not do so, agitations would continue to increase.

He further alleged that the RSS only wanted to “end reservation through backdoor”. “I say let us first have our full share. Our people haven’t yet sat on big positions. Our Prime Minister is yet to come. We will give you reservation,” Azad said

Bhim Army had called for Bharat Bandh on Sunday. “Our patience is wearing thin. We will now pour out on streets. No one will go to detention centre,” he added.

