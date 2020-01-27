‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad ‘forcibly sent to Delhi’ from Hyderabad over anti-CAA protest

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at Hyderabad airport Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at Hyderabad airport

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained in Hyderabad Sunday ahead of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, tweeted this morning that he was “being sent to Delhi”. He also claimed that his supporters were thrashed by cops before he was detained.

In a tweet in Hindi, Azad wrote, “Dictatorship is at its peak in Telangana. Peoples’ right to protest is being snatched. First, we were thrashed with sticks, then I was arrested and now I have been brought to the airport and being sent back to Delhi.” In the tweet, he also tagged the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said ” Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon.” Read in Malayalam

Talking to indianexpress.com, Md Rasheed, Bhim Army coordinator in Telangana, said, “Azad was taken to the airport by police and sent back to Delhi on a 7 am flight. His phone is switched off. Maybe once after he lands in Delhi we will hear from Azad.”

Azad was in the city to address an anti-CAA rally organised by All India India Dalit-Muslim-Adivasi Progressive Front. Lungerhouse police said the protesters did not have permission for the agitation and Azad was taken into preventive detention to prevent him from going ahead with it.

The Bhim Army chief was detained from a flat in Mallepally area and taken to Habeeb Nagar Police station. However, since the public began gathering at the police station, he was shifted to Bolaram Police Station. The party’s national coordinator Khush was also detained.

Azad’s detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

