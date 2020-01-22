On Azad plea, court modifies order: He can visit Delhi, join poll process

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. (File) Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. (File)

Modifying the conditions it had imposed in granting bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad, a Delhi court Tuesday allowed him to visit Delhi, observing that “in a democracy, when election is the biggest celebration which should have maximum participation, it is fair that he should also participate”.

On January 15, while granting him bail following his arrest last month over protests against the new citizenship law, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for the next four weeks in view of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections. She had noted he was not a Delhi voter.

Azad moved an application for modification of the bail conditions through his lawyer Mahmood Pracha. On Tuesday, ASJ Lau directed Azad to provide the schedule of his visit to the DCP concerned, and mark his attendance before him wherever he intends to visit Delhi for medical treatment or for the purpose of elections. Azad will have to stay at the address provided by him in the application for modification of bail conditions.

Azad took to Twitter to welcome the order: “I thank the court for giving me permission to enter Delhi. This will embolden people’s faith in the judiciary. This is a win for the Constitution. I will come tomorrow to Delhi. I will not allow the BJP which is breaking this country to form their Government in Delhi.”

When the prosecution communicated their apprehension to the court that Azad’s stay in Delhi could be a threat, Pracha told the court: “He is the only person who has been stopped from protesting in Delhi. In their heart… you will not believe, it is because he is a Scheduled Caste.”

The ASJ said, “I do not accept these arguments which are tainted. Do not put words in their mouth.”

