Chandrashekhar Azad bail plea hearing: Court slams Delhi Police, says protest a constitutional right

During the bail plea hearing of Chandrashekhar Azad at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, Judge Kamini Lau Tuesday came down heavily on the public prosecutor saying the Bhim Army chief has a “constitutional right to protest.” “Who says you cannot protest… have you read the Constitution?” she asked the prosecutor.

Azad has been in jail since December 21 in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area. Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, without police permission.

“You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India,” Judge Lau said, stressing that the citizens have a right to protest. When the prosecutor mentioned that prior permission was needed, Judge Lau countered it saying that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said that use of Section 144 is an “abuse.”

The prosecution also mentioned a post by Azad where he is reportedly claiming about going to Jama Masjid. “Where is the violence? What is wrong with any of these posts?” the judge asked.

On January 9, a court in Delhi had ordered Tihar Jail authorities to shift Azad to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences so that he can receive treatment for polycythemia, which is a blood disease

In his petition, Azad said there was no evidence that he instigated the crowd in the march from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate to turn violent.

The marching protesters were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles. The police resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

