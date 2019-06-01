Brahmapuri tigress who killed two captured

The Forest Department has finally captured the tigress of Brahmapuri that was reportedly responsible for two human deaths in Mendhki area.

The tigress was tranquilised near Koregaon village on Friday by a team comprising veterinary doctor Ravikant Khobragade, who darted the animal, according to a press note issued by the department.

The Indian Express had reported about the intense human-tiger conflict in the Brahmapuri divisional forest in Chandrapur district last week.

“The tigress, a sub-adult, was found to be responsible for at least two deaths on March 27 and April 6 by virtue of GPS location and camera trap photo, respectively,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest, Kulraj Singh.

“The big cat will be shifted to Nagpur’s Gorewada zoo and rescue centre,” he added.

Shramik Elgar, an NGO working in the area, has welcomed the operation, saying it has brought relief for local residents. “They are happy since the tigress had not only killed humans and cattle but had also affected tendu and mahua collection, depriving the villagers of their livelihood,” said Paromita Goswami, head of the organisation.

The two-year-old tigress, E1, is one of the four siblings of a tigress that has been moving in the Mendhki area. Three of them have been radio-collared.